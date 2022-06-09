Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Synaptics worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $145.23 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average of $210.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

