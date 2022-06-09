Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 5.6%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.19. 45,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,395,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

