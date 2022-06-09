Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 3,500 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $120.41 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.59.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.54.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.