Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16,492.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial stock opened at $202.76 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

