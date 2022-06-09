1,500 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

PNR opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

