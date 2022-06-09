Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,863 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $194.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.