Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of TaskUs worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TaskUs by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 397,170 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 955.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 325,888 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $14,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

TASK opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.84. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

