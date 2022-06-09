Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,208 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $16,445,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after acquiring an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $14,866,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

