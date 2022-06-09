Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,113 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after buying an additional 72,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMG opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

