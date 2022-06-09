Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 32,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

