DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 955 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.83.

TEAM opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

