DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

