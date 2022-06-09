Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

