Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Knowles by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 287,887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

