Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $159.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

