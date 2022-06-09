Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 4,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NWL opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

