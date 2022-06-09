Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 19,238 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.58% of PJT Partners worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.