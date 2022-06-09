DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 150,531 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,531 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in UGI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

