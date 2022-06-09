Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $10.76 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Semtech worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

