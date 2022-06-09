Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

