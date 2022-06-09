Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average of $293.52. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $179.05 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

