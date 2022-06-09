Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $11.47 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

