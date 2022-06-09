Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,904,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,603 shares of company stock worth $12,908,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.