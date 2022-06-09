Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

