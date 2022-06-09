DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,334 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

