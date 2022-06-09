Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.