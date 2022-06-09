Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.