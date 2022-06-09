Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 17,400 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,950 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

AAL stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

