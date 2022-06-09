LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

