Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 743,700 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

