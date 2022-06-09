Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 121,400 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TEGNA by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 628,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $11,832,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

