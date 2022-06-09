Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 554,730 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $143.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

