Credit Suisse AG Buys 77,728 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

