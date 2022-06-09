Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 309,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.90% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $40,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 1,578,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

