Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.