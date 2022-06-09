Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 619,187 shares.The stock last traded at $146.35 and had previously closed at $144.10.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

