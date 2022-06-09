Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $121.96 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

