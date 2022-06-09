Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $241.98 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average of $283.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,653,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,870 shares of company stock valued at $53,213,125. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

