Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.95 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

NYSE:BBY opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

