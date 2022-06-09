D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,853 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arconic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arconic by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

