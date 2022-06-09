D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $716.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

