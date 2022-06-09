Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,243 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

