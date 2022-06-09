Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 260,884 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Terreno Realty worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

