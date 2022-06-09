PDT Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

