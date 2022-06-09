Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $107.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,789 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.94 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average is $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

