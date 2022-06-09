PDT Partners LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AVROBIO worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AVROBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVRO opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVRO. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

