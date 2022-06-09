San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 16.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

