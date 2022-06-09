Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110,761 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.65.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.