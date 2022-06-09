Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,315 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 233,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average of $258.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.