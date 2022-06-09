PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AVITA Medical worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 679.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

RCEL opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.